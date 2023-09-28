AEW Dynamite underwent major changes to accommodate medically cleared star - Reports

AEW Dynamite featured a number of heavy-hitting matches, but according to a report, the card experienced several major last-minute changes.

The All Elite Wrestling locker room has been rife with injuries over the past year, and sadly, the trend has continued into 2023. Last week, Jon Moxley suffered a scary injury that has put him on the shelf for an undisclosed time, but it seems like Rey Fenix got hurt as well.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Rey Fenix was cleared hours before AEW Dynamite, resulting in a shuffle of the match card.

“The Fenix match almost didn’t happen because of the injury that you talked about. He had not been cleared. He did get cleared to wrestle in this match, but it was not until late in the afternoon."

The report continued:

“So they had apparently put together a show without him, and then they had to change it to put the match with Jarrett on. And then Moxley wasn’t cleared due to the concussion." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Expand Tweet

Lance Archer has notably been off of television for months but recently discussed a return match during Collision. According to the star, he'd like to face Rey Fenix once he makes his return.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results here.

Rey Fenix reportedly had backstage heat in AEW last week

Last week, Fenix picked up a major win over Jon Moxley last week, but unfortunately, during the bout, The Purveyor of Violence sustained a concussion. While it wasn't clear when it happened, Rey Fenix still received some backlash in the locker room.

During last week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer claimed there were some who were unhappy with Rey Fenix and Rick Knox after the match.

"It was noted that Fenix took heat in a lot of places for hurting him with his finisher when it was totally safe. He noted that because he wasn’t knocked out and could still wrestle, Fenix and Knox didn’t realize he was hurt, nor did the doctor."

Expand Tweet

it's currently unclear when Jon Moxley will return to AEW, but naturally, he'll go after whoever the reigning International Champion is at the time.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.