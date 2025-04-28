AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Shocking Vince McMahon claim; WWE legend confirms retirement plans; Aleister Black makes huge revelation

Welcome to another exciting edition of Sportskeeda's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. This week, there was a lot of excitement in the wrestling world, and we will look at those interesting stories.

Today, we will take a look at a surprising claim made by former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, the newly returned WWE star, Aleister Black, who made a huge revelation, and more. So without delaying further, let's dive deep into these stories.

#5. WWE & AEW might battle in a bidding war to sign top indie star

WWE and AEW have been a part of some bidding wars in the past, and it seems another one might be on the horizon. At the recent All-Star Grand Queendom event presented by Stardom, Thekla lost her scheduled bout and then got into an altercation with company President, Taro Okada.

This led to her being fired from the promotion, and Fightful reported that the angle was done to write her off television with her tenure ending in Stardom. The report also added that her next goal is to compete in the USA with WWE and AEW, with both already having shown interest in signing her.

#4. Former WWE personality gets a name tweak in AEW

Former WWE personality Stokely Hatheway has been a part of All Elite Wrestling for a while. However, he had disappeared from television for some time. He recently made his return and revealed himself as the new manager of FTR.

According to his official profile on their website, the All Elite Wrestling manager's name has been shortened to only 'Stokely.' This could mark a fresh change for Stokely's new direction to lead FTR to greater heights.

#3. Aleister Black made a shocking revelation from his AEW days

Aleister Black turned the wrestling world's attention on him upon his resurgence to WWE on SmackDown after WrestleMania 41. With his All Elite Wrestling tenure officially over, Black made a shocking revelation about one particular match he had.

Black revealed a scoop from his Barbed Wire Steel Cage match against Cope for the TNT Championship at the 2024 Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The former House of Black leader revealed that he lost a pint and a half of blood during that intense showdown, where Cope himself suffered a fractured tibia:

"I just remember. [...] I lost so much blood in that match. I lost... they calculated I lost about a pint and a half, that’s what they think because it bled so long and so profusely, it was pouring out. But it added so much, you know? And also, because you don’t see me bleed that often, right? That cage match had to be violent."

#2. WWE Legend confirmed that he will end his wrestling career in AEW

Over the years, many veterans who have made a mark in WWE have become cornerstones for All Elite Wrestling. One of the top names in that conversation is Dustin Rhodes, who has been a part of AEW since 2019 and has been helping to elevate the roster.

The Natural One confirmed that he will wind up his illustrious wrestling career in All Elite Wrestling and is not concerned about anyone not liking his decision. On the other hand, there was one fan who showed his support for Dustin Rhodes' decision.

#1. Current AEW champion revealed what Vince McMahon did after witnessing his encounter with Brock Lesnar

Vince McMahon was the man in charge of WWE until 2024 when he left the company due to the allegations made by Janel Grant. During his tenure, current AEW World Tag Team Champion Shelton Benjamin made an interesting revelation during his recent conversation with former WWE Superstar Maven.

He stated that McMahon was highly impressed by his encounter with Brock Lesnar during the 2020 Royal Rumble, where they teased a tag team formation before Lesnar eliminated him. Benjamin said that Vince immediately gave him a six-figure raise after witnessing that and the audience's reaction to the same.

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More