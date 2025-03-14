AEW planning to renew blockbuster feud for Kenny Omega - Reports

Kenny Omega is the reigning AEW International Champion. He won this title by defeating the previous champion, Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution 2025. The Best Bout Machine is now the company's first-ever Grand Slam Champion.

Throughout Omega's illustrious career, he has faced massive names such as Kota Ibushi, Jon Moxley, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, PAC, Bryan Danielson, and more. Every time he enters the squared circle, he creates magic. However, according to many fans, his greatest-ever opponent is the reigning AEW Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada.

The Rainmaker and Omega have battled multiple times in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Every match of theirs is highly acclaimed, and recent reports suggest that All Elite Wrestling is planning for a rematch. According to Fightful Select, the company might be looking to unify the International and Continental titles, which could lead to their rivalry being renewed in AEW.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for both former NJPW stars. Hopefully, their potential match will be as good as their previous showdowns.

According to Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada is the best wrestler on the planet, but there's a catch

Back in 2018, Kenny Omega was interviewed by NJPW. In this interaction, he stated that Kazuchika Okada is the greatest wrestler on the planet. However, he added that he is still better than The Rainmaker because he considered himself the greatest performer ever.

"You may be the best wrestler on the planet and I'll admit it, you are. You're the best and it's not even an opinion thing anymore, this is something that you've proven. But you can't say you're the best performer. That goes to me. And if we're going to move this thing forward, if we're gonna cause this revolution of professional wrestling and make this something worldwide and something cool. We can't just have the best natural pro wrestler steering the ship," said Kenny Omega. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

In New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Omega held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship once and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship twice.

