Update on Jim Ross' AEW Dynamite status for this week following surgery - Reports

AEW's play-by-play commentator Jim Ross will continue to serve his broadcasting duties on the Dynamite show this week if the reports swirling are any indication.

It's no secret now that JR has been diagnosed with skin cancer. Not only that, but he is also suffering from issues involving his back and ankle, which will likely require multiple procedures. That said, many fans are wondering about his current status for the flagship show moving forward.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Jim Ross recently had successful surgery on his back. Meltzer noted that the legendary commentator is most likely heading to Chicago for this week's AEW Dynamite.

He also mentioned that JR is not immediately starting radiation therapy as part of his treatment for skin cancer:

"He (Jim Ross) had surgery on his back. And I mean, I guess it was successful. The last I heard, he was planning on going to Chicago for the Wednesday night show. He's gonna leave today. So, yeah, good news. He's not starting radiation therapy until Monday. So that's the big one. But he's planning on going into the show this week. So far, so good," Dave Meltzer reported.

There's no denying that Ross will most likely step down from his position at some point, given the long list of his impending treatment procedures.

Jim Ross even admitted that he would prioritize his health over his job. It will be interesting to see what decision he makes, considering that he's entering his 70's early next year.

Jim Ross has offered advice to AEW star Kenny Omega following his decision to go on hiatus

Kenny Omega's health has become a widely discussed topic, given that the former AEW World Champion would be required to undergo multiple surgeries to fix issues with his shoulder and knees.

Jim Ross recently stated that The Cleaner should take as much rest as he needs to get healthy. He noted that Omega's body is banged up, especially his shoulders, after competing endlessly without a break over the past few years:

"Adam had the night that he needed, the performance more specifically that he needed. Give a lot of credit to Kenny Omega. Omega’s body is battered, he’s got bad shoulders. I don’t know what he’s going to do if I were him and I’m sure Tony Khan is feeling somewhat the same way, you’ve got to get the guys some rest, he’s got to heal a bit."

After a record-setting reign of 346 days as AEW World champion, there's no doubt that Omega lived up to his duties to elevate the men's division. He rightfully deserves a much-needed break to heal his injuries.

