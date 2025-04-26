AEW has been celebrated as a unifier of wrestling promotions, having established either short-term or static partnerships with NJPW, TNA, AAA, CMLL, and Stardom over the years. Its success seems to have prompted WWE to join the action, with the company having built its own alliance. Now, Triple H & Co. have taken Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide under the TKO umbrella, and reactions have been pouring in.

Ad

The news of the sports entertainment juggernaut acquiring AAA came out of nowhere, and reports have indicated that WWE is already busy setting up shop in Mexico. While AEW officials have been quiet on the subject, Fightful Select has revealed some reactions to the deal.

All Elite Wrestling is closely tied to Mexico's largest and oldest promotion, CMLL, which was AAA's bitter rival. According to Fightful's report, several people were surprised by the acquisition. One source familiar with the lucha scene even thinks that WWE could have simply founded a new branch—specifically NXT Mexico—instead of purchasing a major promotion in the country.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This would align with Triple H's old plan to expand NXT into multiple international territories. However, the closing of NXT UK in late 2022 may have scuppered that strategy.

AEW is making a major move in Mexico following WWE's purchase of AAA

The partnership between All Elite Wrestling and CMLL has been very successful for both sides thus far, with Tony Khan being able to utilize some of Mexico's top luchadors. Meanwhile, several of the young promotion's top talents have made the trip down to Arena Mexico for the first time.

Ad

Now, the entire company is heading south for a massive show. AEW recently announced that it will hold Grand Slam Mexico in collaboration with CMLL on June 18. Tickets for the event went on sale recently, and demand has been huge.

Expand Tweet

Since WWE's acquisition of AAA, CMLL has leaned into its roots, proclaiming itself "100% Mexican." Fans seem to be rallying around the company and its traditional portrayal of lucha libre. Whether WWE's dealings will have an impact on the promotion remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More