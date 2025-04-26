AEW has been celebrated as a unifier of wrestling promotions, having established either short-term or static partnerships with NJPW, TNA, AAA, CMLL, and Stardom over the years. Its success seems to have prompted WWE to join the action, with the company having built its own alliance. Now, Triple H & Co. have taken Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide under the TKO umbrella, and reactions have been pouring in.
The news of the sports entertainment juggernaut acquiring AAA came out of nowhere, and reports have indicated that WWE is already busy setting up shop in Mexico. While AEW officials have been quiet on the subject, Fightful Select has revealed some reactions to the deal.
All Elite Wrestling is closely tied to Mexico's largest and oldest promotion, CMLL, which was AAA's bitter rival. According to Fightful's report, several people were surprised by the acquisition. One source familiar with the lucha scene even thinks that WWE could have simply founded a new branch—specifically NXT Mexico—instead of purchasing a major promotion in the country.
This would align with Triple H's old plan to expand NXT into multiple international territories. However, the closing of NXT UK in late 2022 may have scuppered that strategy.
AEW is making a major move in Mexico following WWE's purchase of AAA
The partnership between All Elite Wrestling and CMLL has been very successful for both sides thus far, with Tony Khan being able to utilize some of Mexico's top luchadors. Meanwhile, several of the young promotion's top talents have made the trip down to Arena Mexico for the first time.
Now, the entire company is heading south for a massive show. AEW recently announced that it will hold Grand Slam Mexico in collaboration with CMLL on June 18. Tickets for the event went on sale recently, and demand has been huge.
Since WWE's acquisition of AAA, CMLL has leaned into its roots, proclaiming itself "100% Mexican." Fans seem to be rallying around the company and its traditional portrayal of lucha libre. Whether WWE's dealings will have an impact on the promotion remains to be seen.