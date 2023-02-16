AEW seemingly announces official tag team name for Saraya and Toni Storm

AEW's Women's Division has been under attack by Saraya and Toni Storm for quite a few weeks now, and the duo has run through many top female stars. So far, the two former WWE Superstars haven't had a tag team name, but it seems like Excalibur might have let it slip on Dynamite.

Both Saraya and Toni Storm were initially introduced to the AEW audience as massive babyfaces. Ironically, fans turned on both former WWE Superstars after their booking began to sour.

As pointed out by @WrestlingCovers over on Twitter, Excalibur referred to the AEW duo as The Freelancers.

Fans have not received the pairing well, and so far there is yet to be a segment with Saraya and Toni Storm that has even been praised from a heel standpoint. Much like fans, veterans like Disco Inferno have voiced their criticism of The Freelancer's booking.

Konnan wasn't impressed with Saraya and Toni Storm's attack on Leva Bates during last week's AEW Dynamite

Saraya and Toni Storm have been going around humiliating any female stars who cross their paths, ending off relentless beatdowns by spray tagging an "L" for "loser" onto their bodies. This has seemingly become a part of their gimmick, but the worst reaction so far has been towards their attack on Leva Bates.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan explained how the segment did nothing to enhance the heel run of the duo as well as coming across as amateurish overall.

"That was so amateurish, and here’s the main part: Leva Bates, super cool chick, bro she’s never on Dynamite. You’re supposed to get sympathy, [use] somebody people care about, not a nobody that’s never on TV. They don’t give a f**k. Then it was just done so amateurishly, like, really dude?" (17:52 onward).

It remains to be seen if The Freelancers will be able to evoke the audience's anger, instead of making them feel awkward by their portrayal.

