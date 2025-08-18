AEW has signed huge new name; reason for deal - Reports

  • home icon
By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 18, 2025 00:41 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: allelitewrestling.com]
Fresh details regarding the contract of one of AEW's newest signings have just emerged, including why he decided to head to the Jacksonville-based promotion. It seems that they are set to be a major part of the company's future moving forward.

Last night on Collision, Ace Austin made a surprise debut for the promotion. Apart from some leaks from prior tapings, no one had a clue that he was going to make his debut. He faced off against Ricochet, but despite a great showing, he fell short. The Gates of Agony, interfering in the match, played a part in his loss. After the match, Tony Khan announced that he was now All-Elite.

Austin became a free agent following the end of his six-year stint with TNA Wrestling. Fightful Select has reported that the company tried to re-sign him, but both sides could not agree on financial terms. They also mentioned how the deal he signed with TK and AEW was a multi-year contract.

Ace Austin has broken his silence following his AEW debut

The Ace of Spades appeared in front of his home state fans last night in Ohio as he put up a grand showing against one of the top stars on the roster. Despite taking a loss, he was able to hold his own, and this was only the beginning for him.

Following his match, he reposted some of the clips of his debut match while also posting his first message for the fans.

"Embrace the CHANGE. #INEVITABLE," Austin wrote.
Ace Austin now joins AEW's list of interesting signings in 2025. It is unclear just yet how he'll slot into the roster, but it seems that the best is yet to come from him. After a controversial finish to his match against Ricochet, he could eventually look for a rematch against him.

But in the meantime, it'll be interesting to see what interactions he could have with other big names within the company.

