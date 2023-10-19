AEW star with rumored backstage heat re-emerged at Collision this week - Reports

An experienced AEW star has seemingly returned to the promotion after nearly a year following rumors of backstage heat. This sudden re-emergence occurred during the latest episode of Collision.

According to Fightful Select, Serena Deeb was spotted backstage at AEW Collision and is said to have been present in more than just a visiting capacity. The former WWE star has not been seen even behind the scenes in the promotion for the entire year.

The reason for her absence is allegedly due to a significant backstage disagreement with AEW higher-ups. Additionally, Deeb has stated that she suffered an injury which is why she has not been in the promotion as of late.

Her most recent appearance was on an episode of Dark: Elevation against Haley J in October of last year. Since then, she has not competed, had any influence creatively, or attended to her duties as a coach in the promotion.

While she was an active member of the promotion, The Professor put on a handful of outstanding matches. Her bouts with Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm were notable standouts.

Expand Tweet

Her recent appearance in the promotion could be a sign of better things to come for the tenured veteran. Although, only time will be the best judge of this.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches