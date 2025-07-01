AEW is less than two weeks away from staging a massive stadium show in Texas. Ahead of the upcoming pay-per-view, the Tony Khan-led company has seemingly shut down one of its non-television projects from last year.

All Elite Wrestling has come a long way since its foundation in 2019. The promotion locked in a new multi-year media rights deal with its broadcast partners last year, and since 2023 has hosted multiple events outside of US soil, including that year's All In pay-per-view and its 2024 sequel, not to mention international editions of its Grand Slam TV special in Australia and Mexico this year.

Even outside of the squared circle and television, AEW invested in several projects, including at least two video games. The first of these, Fight Forever, was released in 2023 for multiple platforms, and has garnered mixed reviews from players. The company later launched another game titled Figure Fighters last year, playable on Android and on iOS, whose reception has been comparatively better.

However, a recent report from PWInsider has claimed that AEW Figure Fighters will be shut down on July 28, as per its developmental team. The product's in-game store has supposedly been closed already, with no more purchases available for players. The team has also reportedly planned for free items for its community before the game ceases operations.

It remains to be seen if the promotion will develop another mobile game in the future.

Match-card for AEW's milestone show this week

Later this month, AEW will be presenting its much-anticipated PPV, All In : Texas, at the Globe Life Field stadium. Before that, however, the promotion will hit a huge milestone as it rolls into Ontario, CA for the 300th episode of its Wednesday-night show, Dynamite. Check out the matches that have been announced for the program below:

Kota Ibushi vs Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada

Mercedes Mone (c) vs Mina Shirakawa [TBS Championship match]

Brody King vs Anthony Bowens vs AR Fox vs MJF [4-Way match for the #2 spot in the All In : Texas Men's Casino Gauntlet Match

All Elite Wrestling will also host the 100th episode of its Saturday-night program, Collision, this week.

