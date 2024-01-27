AEW valued at a shockingly high number - Reports

AEW CEO Tony Khan has worked hard to make the wrestling company an alternative to WWE ever since its inception in 2019. According to recent reports, the company's value has significantly increased in 2024.

The Jacksonville-based promotion has grown into a top promotion in the US in just a couple of years. The company consists of big names like Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Sammy Guevara, The Young Bucks, Britt Baker D.M.D., and more. Many WWE stars have also left the Stamford-based promotion for AEW, like Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Andrade El Idolo, Adam 'Edge' Copeland, and Christain Cage.

According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer, the Jacksonville-based promotion's value in 2024 is at $2 Billion, and the company falls under The World's Most Valuable Sports Empires in 2024.

"In the Forbes “The World’s Most Valuable Sports Empires 2024” article that placed Shad Khan at no.11, AEW’s value was figured in at $2 billion, according to those with knowledge of the article being put together. - Dave Meltzer (F4W Daily Update)"

Expand Tweet

Adam Copeland reveals how Tony Khan granted him a match against Minoru Suzuki on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Adam Copeland recently spoke about his match against Minoru Suzuki and explained how he requested Tony Khan for it.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Copeland revealed that facing Minoru Suzuki was a dream that came true because of Tony Khan.

"I thought Suzuki and I would be really cool," said Copeland. "It’s something you wouldn’t even think of until you think of it, right? It’s going to be hard-hitting. And the word that keeps coming to mind is grizzled. But I never thought this match would ever happen. So I asked Tony, ‘Can we get Suzuki?’ He said he’d find out. As soon as he found out, literally as soon as he got off the phone, he advertised it on air."

He added:

"I’m sitting in the locker room getting changed, and Moxley says to me, ‘Hey man, it’s you and Suzuki next week,’" said Copeland. "So you can only imagine my excitement. Immediately, I’m thinking, ‘I need to cut a promo about it.’"

Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki was full of hard-hitting blows, and both veterans laid every move they had on the table. However, Copeland was able to pick up the victory after hitting Suzuki with a Killswitch to end their incredible match.

Who do you want to see face Adam Copeland next in "The Cope Open"? Let us know in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.