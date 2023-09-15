AEW WrestleDream pulling disappointing PPV numbers despite Bryan Danielson main event

AEW WrestleDream is set to feature Bryan Danielson in a headlining match against Zack Sabre Jr.. Despite the bout being considered a dream match, it's reportedly not drawing any pay-per-view buys.

Danielson and Sabre Jr. share a similar wrestling style and fans have wanted them to clash in AEW for a long time. According to many fans, ZSJ could even someday succeed The American Dragon as the premier technical wrestler in the world.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), WrestleDream isn't drawing high numbers at this stage.

"AEW WrestleDream the next day in Seattle has announced Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr., in the dream match main event. At press time they have 4,136 tickets out which to me is a very disappointing number for a PPV show. Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland is also official."

Expand Tweet

Additionally, he also revealed a few of the matches that could take place at the pay-per-view.

"There certainly was the hint of Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kota Ibushi and FTR vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara for the tag titles on the show. The latter two matches are happening soon but it’s not clear when. The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno for the trios titles is also happening soon and possibly here."

Missed out on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results here.

Meltzer also claimed that the match card for AEW WrestleDream will be promoted late

CM Punk's exit from the promotion recently shocked the wrestling world. Bryan Danielson recently addressed the veteran's exit and noted how it could be a unique opportunity to unite the locker room.

Continuing in the same report, Dave Meltzer speculated that WrestleDream will be promoted late due to the Dynamite Grand Slam episode.

"A lot of the show will be promoted late because they are doing a near-PPV caliber show on 9/20 at Arthur Ashe Stadium and likely the finishes and angles from that show will lead to much of the card including the major titles."

Expand Tweet

While Danielson will be taking on Zack Sabre Jr. at WrestleDream, Will Ospreay recently took a shot at both him and Kenny Omega. Could this open the door to a clash between the two men down the road? Only time will tell.