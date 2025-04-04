Backstage chaos in AEW; Chris Jericho involved - Reports

The buildup for the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view has been a chaotic one due to the recent injuries of multiple talents in the promotion. Chris Jericho's Dynasty PPV match also had some major problems according to reports.

Chris Jericho is currently involved in a heated feud with Bandido on AEW and ROH programming. The veteran is set to defend his ROH World Title against Bandido in a Mask vs. Title match at Dynasty. However, the match was rarely promoted until being made official recently by the Jacksonville-based promotion.

According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the match between Chris Jericho and Bandido was up in the air due to an issue involving Bandido's representatives, which has been resolved. The weeks leading up to the PPV event were also described as 'ridiculous' within the promotion.

"There was a question regarding Chris Jericho putting the ROH title up against the mask of Bandido. It was not advertised on the 4/2 Dynamite show. Tony Khan was asked about it and didn’t really answer it. He said they never officially announced it and indicated that perhaps Bandido wasn’t going to be available, but that he certainly gave the expectation that the match would take place at some point soon. When Jericho issued the challenge, he gave the date for this show. Right now we were told earlier in the day and it was still up in the air due to an issue involving Bandido’s representatives. That has all been worked out and the match was back on the show as of the evening of 4/3, but it was described as a ridiculous actually few weeks in finalizing the match for the show."

AEW's Chris Jericho will be over forever, according to EC3

Chris Jericho is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling and continues to stay at par with young stars. He is the current ROH World Champion and is still a full-time performer.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, EC3 claimed Chris Jericho will remain popular among the wrestling fans forever and heaped praise on the veteran.

"He's in the running for one of the GOATs I would say in multiple different eras. Like, he’s such a pro, it’s not gonna bother him... [He] is over for sure and he always will be over."

We will have to wait and see if Chris Jericho loses his ROH World Title to Bandido at AEW Dynasty this Sunday

