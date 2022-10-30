There has been a new report surrounding the altercation between AEW stars CM Punk, Ace Steel, and the Elite, noting the legal implications of 'Brawl Out.'

The incident has been reported as culminating in the release of Ace Steel, as well as ongoing negotiations for CM Punk to depart the promotion. The Elite, however, look set for a return as teased during last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

It's been reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that lawyers were involved for all sides almost immediately following 'Brawl Out.' As of right now, it's said that no legal action has been taken and The Elite declined to press charges against either CM Punk or Ace Steel.

Punk and the Elite had all won titles at All Out prior to their altercation. By the following Dynamite, they had all similarly had their titles vacated, as they served an indefinite suspension pending investigation.

Steel was reported as having been released recently, in what was the first major movement after the incident. Furthermore, Punk is said to be negotiating a release with the promotion, with it being noted that a non-compete is serving as the stumbling block.

Ace Steel is reportedly keen to move on following his AEW departure

It was recently reported that following his supposed departure from the promotion, Steel is looking to move on. He was said to have regrets over the incident's occurrence and has since been the subject of considerable online harassment:

“Steel was said to just want to move past this, was bummed that it happened and the online harassment of him has been gigantic, although that goes for every person involved in the story.” - Dave Meltzer wrote.

Steel had only started working as a backstage producer with AEW earlier this year. He was significantly involved in the tale of CM Punk's comeback at All Out, rallying the Cult of Personality to rematch Jon Moxley at the Chicago event.

What have you made of the CM Punk-Elite situation? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

