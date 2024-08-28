Ricochet made his highly anticipated AEW debut at All In 2024. The 35-year-old was a surprise entrant in the Casino Gauntlet match at Wembley Stadium and wowed fans with his high-flying maneuvers. A new report has now shed some light on the backstage reaction to his debut.

Ricochet departed WWE in June, ending a six-year run with the company. He found moderate success in the Stamford-based promotion but never managed to achieve what many of his fans believe him capable of.

Now that he's in All Elite Wrestling, there's an expectation that he'll let loose and show off his full arsenal of acrobatic offense. His first test following All In will be tonight on Dynamite when he faces Kyle Fletcher in a singles match.

According to Fightful Select, there was a lot of positivity from AEW regarding Ricochet's debut at All In 2024. This isn't unexpected, as The One and Only has several old friends and rivals in the company, including Will Ospreay, who has been advocating for the former WWE Superstar to join the Jacksonville-based promotion for some time.

Ricochet shoots down the idea of reviving a legendary persona in AEW

Before he was a WWE Superstar, Ricochet was one of the most acclaimed talents in NJPW and on the independent scene. However, he also had another identity at that time: the legendary Prince Puma.

Prince Puma was a luchador signed to Lucha Underground. Under the Puma mask, he was the inaugural Lucha Underground Champion and one of the company's top stars.

A fan recently speculated that the 35-year-old could dust off the mask and bring Prince Puma back in AEW. Unfortunately, the man himself shot the idea down. He claimed on X that Puma had moved to Mexico and was currently living a normal life.

While fans may not get to see Prince Puma in AEW, they can look forward to several dream matches, as well as a future revival of the high-flyer's feud with Will Ospreay. Whether The One and Only can recreate the kind of success he had in Lucha Underground remains to be seen.

