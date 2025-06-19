Backstage reaction to Ricochet’s now-deleted tweet about lawsuit against Jon Moxley and AEW - Reports

The AEW world was shocked recently when a lawsuit was filed against Jon Moxley and All Elite Wrestling by production crew member Christopher Dispensa. Ricochet's now-deleted controversial post on X while responding to the matter only added fuel to the fire.

On May 30, 2025, Dispensa filed a civil lawsuit claiming negligence on the part of Moxley and Tony Khan's promotion. He was injured during a Steel Cage Match between The Purveyor of Violence and Kenny Omega on the May 10, 2023, edition of AEW Dynamite. Dispensa alleged that Moxley went "off-script" and violently shoved him, resulting in serious neck and shoulder injuries that later required surgery.

Shortly after the lawsuit made headlines, Ricochet took to X and wrote, “We live in a world of pu**ies.” The post was deleted quickly by the star, but screenshots of it circulated widely across social media. Despite online backlash, The One and Only is not expected to face any disciplinary action, as per the latest reports. Speaking on The Hump, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp said:

“Ricochet? He didn’t get heat for it. Ricochet is going to be fine. Like, listen, that’s part of the deal. They know that.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Ricochet sends major warning to former WWE star post AEW Grand Slam Mexico

At AEW Grand Slam Mexico, Ricochet took on former WWE star Lio Rush, Hologram, and Mascara Dorada in a high-stakes four-way match for 4 million pesos (approximately 215 million USD).

The finish of the match saw Hologram picking up the win by pinning Rush, with Ricochet being stuck on the top rope. In an exclusive post-match interview backstage, The Future of Flight expressed his disappointment at not winning the match and sent a message to Lio Rush and Hologram.

"I had the match won; I was going to be the winner until Lio Rush and Hologram ruined everything. So you two, I want you to listen up very closely because Ricochet will not stop until justice is served. So you two, you better be on the lookout because I am coming for you; this isn't over," he said.

It will be interesting to see what AEW's plans are for developing the Ricochet-Rush-Hologram angle.

