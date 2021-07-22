Backstage reason why Daniel Bryan signed with AEW - Reports

Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan has reportedly signed with All Elite Wrestling. According to Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, Daniel Bryan is "locked-in" and has already signed a contract with AEW.

Fans are shocked as well as excited to see Daniel Bryan return to the ring and already have a plethora of dream matches for him in AEW. Bryan's WWE contract expired earlier this year, and he was reportedly negotiating with both WWE and AEW. Fans have been wondering what made him sign with AEW instead of WWE, and we might have some answers now.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was AEW's working relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) that factored in Daniel Bryan's signing with the promotion.

Earlier this year, there were reports of ongoing discussions between WWE and NJPW over a partnership that would have allowed Bryan to wrestle for NJPW whilst still being under contract with WWE.

However, that likely didn't materialize as there were no updates on the same. On the other hand, AEW continues to work with multiple promotions including NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling.

Tentative plans for Daniel Bryan's AEW debut

Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net revealed AEW's tentative plans for Daniel Bryan's debut in a new report. According to that, Bryan is planned to debut at AEW Dynamite's Grand Slam episode at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on September 22.

"We were told that Danielson was wanting to work less dates for comparable money, he wanted the ability to be able to work in Japan, and wanted to have creative input on his character, all of which he got. Additionally, we were told tentative plans creatively for Bryan Danielson’s AEW debut. As of the time of this writing (8:45 pm Wednesday, 7/21/21), the plan is for Bryan Danielson to make his AEW debut on September 22nd, when AEW heads to Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City." read the report.

AEW has signed several huge names in the last couple of years but Daniel Bryan is arguably the biggest one. With rumors of CM Punk also in talks with the promotion for an in-ring return, AEW's future is looking very bright.

