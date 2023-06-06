CM Punk has been confirmed to appear at the United Center on June 17, 2023, for the debut episode of AEW Collision. But what will he be doing on the show?

On the May 31 edition of Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan officially announced that Punk would be returning to the company. He has been absent from TV for nearly nine months due to an injury and his alleged role in the "Brawl Out" incident.

It has now been confirmed that Khan will make another Collision-related announcement this Wednesday on Dynamite. The company's president will reveal the main event of the June 17 show this week.

With that in mind, Fight Fans UK has reported that unlike Punk's debut at the First Dance edition of Rampage in August 2021, he could actually get to wrestle on the first episode of AEW Collision.

Sources close to Fight Fans UK have claimed that having Punk wrestle at the United Center had been in AEW's plans for a few weeks. However, given how turbulent things have reportedly been regarding Punk while he's been away, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

The report also claimed that Punk's match could be revealed on this week's episode of Dynamite. Fight Fans UK speculates that Tony Khan's announcement will have something to do with the two-time AEW World Champion.

Who could be CM Punk's first opponent back?

CM Punk has allegedly made several enemies in AEW since his debut in August 2021. Chris Jericho reportedly called him a "cancer," and The Elite even had a real-life backstage altercation with Punk.

Fightful Select recently reported that the Straight Edge Superstar would like to face his old rival and current ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe upon his comeback.

Another report from Fightful Select also suggested that Punk has taken a liking to "Switchblade" Jay White. The former NJPW star officially signed with AEW during The Second City Saint's time away from the company.

