Big update on if AEW made a request to WWE regarding Sting - Reports

The Icon Sting's AEW retirement tour was filled with countless memories from his past. However, his brief WWE run was never mentioned, and his long-time friends currently with the Stamford-based promotion did not appear to celebrate his retirement match at the AEW Revolution PPV as well, which was questioned by many fans.

At the Survivor Series 2014 PPV event, Sting made his surprising WWE debut and planted seeds for his first-ever match with the promotion against Triple H at WrestleMania 31. The Icon would go on to lose his debut match against Triple H at WrestleMania, which received a lot of criticism. Sting's second and final match with the promotion was at the Night of Champions 2015 PPV, where he unsuccessfully challenged Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship. The Vigilante was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2016.

On the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that AEW never asked WWE to allow their talent to appear for Sting's retirement match at Revolution. Many legends like Ric Flair, DDP, Adam Copeland, Lex Luger, and more were present at the event to celebrate The Icon's career.

"Many people wondered, given in the past Khan has allowed his talent to appear on WWE television to honor John Cena and at the Hall of Fame ceremonies, if WWE would reciprocate here. The answer is that we don't know because WWE was never asked. (WON)"

Bully Ray reacts to WWE acknowledging Sting's AEW retirement on Monday Night RAW

This past week on Monday Night RAW, the broadcast team of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee paid tribute to The Icon Sting and congratulated him for his retirement match at the AEW Revolution PPV. The gesture by Cole and McAfee was met with a lot of positivity on social media. Former WWE Tag Team Champion Bully Ray has shared his thoughts on the duo's comments:

"Michael Cole and Pat McAfee are not uttering those words about Sting if not approved because that would be going into business for themselves, and who knows who's going to do what? It seemed like McAfee wanted to get into the match, and then Cole kind of cut it off. I don't know why. I don't know if Cole just felt like it was time to move on to the next thing, or they didn't want to get too deep into it. But, yes, acknowledging Sting was the absolutely right thing to do from the WWE, and they also acknowledged the passing of Butcher Vachon." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Sting may have had an underwhelming run in WWE, but he still made some friends in the promotion who had nothing but heartwarming words about his retirement from professional wrestling.

