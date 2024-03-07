Hall of Famer praises WWE for doing "the absolutely right thing" after recent AEW event

WWE has changed under Triple H's leadership in many ways, and a recent show mentioned an AEW star, sending fans into a frenzy. Many in the business have praised the gesture, including Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

AEW fans recently saw Sting wrestle in his final match at 64. In his retirement bout, he teamed up with Darby Allin to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Revolution. Sting retired with an undefeated record in All Elite Wrestling, having won all 29 matches he competed in for the promotion.

WWE acknowledged Sting's retirement on the latest edition of RAW. The commentary team's Pat McAfee and Michael Cole spoke about The Icon during the broadcast.

On the Busted Open podcast, Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on the Stamford-based wrestling promotion's hat tip. He praised the company for changing its stance to acknowledge the legend.

"Michael Cole and Pat McAfee are not uttering those words about Sting if not approved because that would be going into business for themselves, and who knows who's going to do what? It seemed like McAfee wanted to get into the match, and then Cole kind of cut it off. I don't know why. I don't know if Cole just felt like it was time to move on to the next thing, or they didn't want to get too deep into it."

The Hall of Famer noted that the company also acknowledged Paul "Butcher" Vachon's passing.

"But, yes, acknowledging Sting was the absolutely right thing to do from the WWE, and they also acknowledged the passing of Butcher Vachon." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Triple H has done well as the creative head of the Stamford-based promotion. The classy act of acknowledging The Icon's retirement has received a lot of appreciation from the industry.

Sting had a handful of matches in WWE before debuting for AEW

Sting made his WWE debut at a late stage in his career. He had his first match for the promotion at WrestleMania 31, where he lost to Triple H.

The Icon then competed in two televised matches on RAW, defeating The Big Show before teaming up with John Cena to defeat the team of Seth Rollins and Show. However, he lost his second consecutive premium live event match at Night of Champions 2015 to Seth Rollins.

Sting suffered an injury in his match against Rollins, ending his wrestling career. However, he made a successful recovery to compete for Jacksonville-based wrestling promotion for a few years. He won the AEW World Tag Team Championship before retiring last Sunday.

Do you want to see Sting return to WWE to manage a top superstar? Sound off in the comments section.

