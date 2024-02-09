Big update on AEW teaming up with major promotion - Reports

AEW is no stranger to collaborating with top wrestling promotions. The company has had successful partnerships over the years with the likes of TNA/IMPACT, New Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL and more. However, recent reports state that the company may be gearing up for another partnership with a major promotion.

The promotion in question is none other than STARDOM, which is one of the top promotions in Japan alongside NJPW. STARDOM recently underwent some huge changes with one of them being the firing of former president and co-founder Rossy Ogawa by Bushiroad.

According to a recent report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, All Elite Wrestling hopes that working with STARDOM will be much easier now after the contract termination of the previous owner:

"There was the hope from the AEW standpoint that things would be easier working with Bushiroad without Rossy Ogawa there. AEW does have hopes of working with STARDOM more extensively this year as well as with NJPW and CMLL, and the belief is that internally they feel this makes it easier. - WON"

The news of this suspected partnership is sure to excite the fans of both promotions.

Vince Russo believes AEW CEO Tony Khan's ROH has no value

WWE veteran and former WCW Champion Vince Russo recently criticized Tony Khan's decision to buy Ring of Honor and claimed there is no value in the promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE Head Writer shared his thoughts on Tony Khan's acquisition of Ring of Honor.

"Tony Khan bought ROH 'cause he was a mark for ROH. That's it. That's the only reason ROH is, like, still in business today. There, there's no value there. Nobody's gonna buy a ROH pay-per-view except the people that buy it all the time. Remember how he went out and made that big announcement? That's what it was all about for him, that's what it was all about for him."

He added:

"But my god, c'mon, bro, there is no way in the world Tony Khan thought that would've been a viable piece that was going to make money. No way, bro," Russo added.

Ring of Honor is considered one of the most important brands in professional wrestling. The company was once home to many top WWE and AEW stars like CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Bryan Danielson, Kevin Owens, and more.

