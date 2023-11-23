Big update on Mercedes Moné's AEW status - Reports

For the better part of 2023, fans have been eagerly anticipating Mercedes Moné's debut for AEW. Coming towards the end of the year, this still has not happened. But there may be a fairly simple answer as to why.

Moné suffered an unfortunate injury during her match with AEW star Willow Nightingale in May. This might be the reason her status with Tony Khan's promotion has seemingly been put on ice for the time being, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer suggested that AEW has been patiently waiting for The CEO to recover from her injuries before initiating a working relationship with the star. All in all, at this point, it seems like the two parties will eventually do business somewhere down the line.

Expand Tweet

This is in line with previous reports, which indicated that Moné's recovery schedule is the only thing preventing her from making her All Elite debut. She was reportedly slated to have a match at All In in Wembley, but those plans were too altered.

Top New Japan star signs with AEW

While Mercedes Moné's arrival is on the back burner for the time being, one star who put pen to paper for Tony Khan's company is Will Ospreay. The UK native was revealed as the mystery signee for the promotion at the recent Full Gear pay-per-view.

Expand Tweet

The Aerial Assassin is widely considered to be one of the best wrestlers in the world today, making him a phenomenal get for All Elite Wrestling. Reports suggested that WWE was also interested in signing Ospreay, but he opted to join the Jacksonville-based promotion instead.

Ospreay is still contracted full-time to New Japan Pro Wrestling through the end of the year. But in just a few months, he will become a regular fixture on American television.