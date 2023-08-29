Latest update on Mercedes Moné's possible move to AEW following her All In appearance

AEW All In played host to several noteworthy surprises, including the unexpected appearance of Mercedes Moné. The former Sasha Banks' presence at the show has led to a ton of speculation surrounding her potentially sparking a working relationship with Tony Khan's company in the future, and the latest updates indicate that it might just be a matter of time before this comes to fruition.

Moné last competed in a New Japan event this past May. There, she lost to Willow Nightingale after suffering an injury that would see her positioned on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

Prior to this, The CEO was linked with a potential move to AEW, but these rumored have since died down due to her ongoing spell away from the ring. Her appearance at All In has once again brought her name to the forefront of the rumor mill, with many believing that she will make her way to the Jacksonville-based promotion once she is cleared for competition.

PWInsider believes that this may, in fact, be the case. The outlet reported that people within AEW are confident that Moné will make appearances for the promotion once she is able to do so.

It was also indicated that the reason Moné was shown only in the crowd is because she is still sporting a heavy walking boot that they didn't want to show on camera.

Had she not suffered an injury shortly prior, it is suspected that the former WWE star would have made her AEW debut on the Blood & Guts episode of Dynamite in Boston.

Saraya claims the AEW Women's Championship at All In

If Mercedes Moné does eventually make her way to Tony Khan's promotion, one can expect that she will have her eyes set on the Women's Championship, which was recently won by Saraya at All In.

The UK native bested Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and Dr. Britt Baker in a four-way match to win the title. This marks Saraya's first championship victory in nine years and the first since her miraculous return from a severe neck injury.

Her family and friends were on hand at Wembley Stadium to celebrate alongside her as the rest of the crowd shared their admiration for their local hero.

