Big update on if people in AEW are upset over Bryan Danielson's backstage powers - Reports

Bryan Danielson has assumed some backstage responsibilities during his time in AEW. Oftentimes, a shift in the power dynamic could cause a rift between stars sharing a locker room, but is that true of The American Dragon's case?

One duty that Danielson has reportedly been tasked with carrying out is issuing fines to stars who don't comply with AEW's social media policy. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, no one on the roster has any problem with this:

"There are some who hadn't heard of the policy, or the fining stuff being implemented, who hadn't been on TV recently, so they were like, 'hey what's going on with this? I hadn't heard of that.' [...] Twitter overreacts to everything, Twitter, Facebook, and social media. They overreact to everything. They love to pretend that they're mad about everything. Nobody's mad about this internally, at all."

According to several reports, Danielson was also a part of the disciplinary committee that recommended CM Punk's termination after an internal investigation.

Bryan Danielson set to retire imminently in AEW?

Bryan Danielson has spoken quite openly about his plans to step away from the ring in due course. He has stated that this is his final year as a full-time wrestler, but that doesn't mean that he'll never compete again.

The American Dragon initially hinted that he was nearing the end of his in-ring career on an episode of Collision this past September:

"So, I told my daughter, that once she turned seven, I would start finishing up on my career, and she is six right now, and I'm a man who keeps my promises, especially to the people I love. So, guess what, time is running out."

Regardless of when he decides to hang up the boots for good, Bryan Danielson will go down as one of the greatest talents of this generation and, quite possibly, of all time.