AEW is rolling into a big summer as the third-annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view approaches. The company is fighting to rebound from an extended attendance slump while also dealing with a slate of injuries and absences, but one star is reportedly set to return to television soon.

Hikaru Shida signed with All Elite Wrestling in April 2019, shortly after the company was founded. She became a mainstay of the women's division and has captured the AEW Women's World Championship three times, with her first reign lasting for more than a year during the pandemic era.

Despite her success, Shida hasn't been a constant presence on television. She often goes on hiatus to return to Japan, and fans have grown accustomed to the 35-year-old popping up when they least expect it.

Trending

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the Japanese phenom could be on her way back to TV screens in the near future. Fightful reports that creative discussions have recently been held for a potential return, although when and where that might happen remains to be seen.

Expand Tweet

Hikaru Shida hasn't been featured on AEW television since her victory over Queen Aminata on the Homecoming episode of Rampage back in January. However, she has been active in ROH, most recently losing a title bid against Women's World Champion Athena on April 5.

Another top AEW star could make her return soon

All Elite Wrestling has had to contend with the absences of many of its top stars over the last year, including MJF, Kenny Omega, and Britt Baker. As the summer season rolls in, Tay Melo, one of the early staples of the company's women's division, is preparing to make her comeback.

Melo has not competed in All Elite Wrestling since January 2023. She's been out for over a year as she and her husband, fellow AEW star Sammy Guevara, welcomed a daughter into their family. Late last month, Tay took to social media with an update on her efforts to return to the ring.

"So happy to be able to be in the ring again. With a lot of patience I’ll get ready to be back, it’s a whole new body & I still feel so [weak] inside.. I got frustrated a couple times, had to hold my tears and keep going. My body was my baby’s home for 40 weeks and now I’ll get stronger not just for me but for her too. It’s a long way to go but I’m closer than yesterday," Tay Melo shared.

Expand Tweet

Tay Melo will return to a completely revamped women's division, which has enjoyed a far greater spotlight in 2024 than ever before. Whether the 28-year-old can capture her first title in the company remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback