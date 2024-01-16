Big update on rumors about CM Punk signs being banned by AEW - Reports

A major update has been shared regarding rumors about CM Punk signs being disallowed by AEW.

A user on X recently shared a photograph of a document supposedly forwarded to them by someone who had attended the recent episode of Collision emanating from Norfolk, Virginia. The document listed details related to the show's production, including instructions regarding which signs would be permitted in the arena.

The document suggested that in addition to usual stipulations such as forbidding derogatory content, graphic images, and profanity, signs that alluded to Chris Jericho and Kylie Rae were also prohibited. The user's post also claimed that CM Punk signs were being confiscated. Raj Giri, however, retweeted the post and reported that the post and its content were fake, according to his sources from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Punk, a former AEW World Champion, was shockingly fired by Tony Khan after an investigation of a backstage brawl between the Best in the World and Jack Perry during All In 2023 at Wembley. This happened after Punk had already courted controversy by fighting with the Elite in his locker room following his tirade at the press scrum of All Out 2023.

The Voice of the Voiceless would shock the wrestling world when he returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. Punk has since announced himself as an entrant in the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Former WWE Champion teasing an in-ring return for AEW

A WWE Hall of Famer and former champion seemingly hinted at the possibility of making his in-ring return in AEW.

Ric Flair recently took to X and shared a photograph of himself in a ring, teasing the prospect of a comeback in the squared circle. The Nature Boy was brought into AEW as Tony Khan's retirement gift to Sting en route to his final outing at Revolution 2024.

Flair had wrestled his final match in the July 2022 show Ric Flair's Last Match. The 16-time world champion teamed up with his real-life son-in-law and former WWE US Champion Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Unfortunately, the match did not pan out to Flair's satisfaction since the latter had passed out twice during the bout from dehydration.

Since then, Flair has often spoken about wanting to work another match in interviews and on social media. While he has stated that he does not intend to wrestle again, he has been pushing for more physical spots in AEW.

In most of his appearances for the promotion, Flair has accompanied his long-time rival Sting and the latter's partner, Darby Allin. The Icon is set to wrestle his retirement match at the Greensboro Coliseum at Revolution, presumably against the Young Bucks, who returned to Dynamite recently to confront the Sting and Allin.

