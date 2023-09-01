Bray Wyatt reportedly had plans to debut in AEW before his WWE return

Bray Wyatt had some of the most interesting gimmicks across his career, and many wondered whether he'd have thrived in AEW. According to reports, there were definite plans to bring him in.

Wyatt's recent passing shook the pro wrestling industry to its core, much like when his real-life friend Brodie Lee passed in 2020. Both men clearly had a major effect on the industry, and as such, would have been welcomed in any wrestling locker room.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer revealed that there was a lot of demand for Bray Wyatt across promotions.

"At one point, TNT was told of a date for him to debut in AEW, but it fell through, believed to be money related. Impact was interested, as was AAA and Japanese groups."

Expand Tweet

Meltzer also noted that him changing his social media handles to Windham6 was in anticipation of a debut outside of WWE.

"He did nothing and then pushed the idea of him returning using the name, Windham6. He pushed the name on social media but before ever using it, he went back to the old character, signifying a return to WWE upcoming."

WWE Superstar Bayley recently recalled meeting Bray Wyatt for the first time in FCW. According to the star, Wyatt was very close to Saraya, and because of this, became friends with her.

Missed out on last Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results here.

CM Punk recently paid homage to Bray Wyatt, Terry Funk, and Jay Briscoe

Jay Briscoe's sudden passing similarly sent shockwaves through the industry last year, as the star had crossed paths with many top names during his ROH years. Terry Funk was similarly quite an inspiration to many, and while he was 79, many of his peers mourned his passing.

CM Punk notably had a history with all three men, and during his acceptance speech for the Iron Mike Mazurki Award, he devoted a part of his speech to them.

"Terry Funk recently just passed away. I think if you were to ask Terry right before he went, 'Are you ready to go?' He would have told me he was ready to go 10 years ago. But Bray, Jay Briscoe, I don't think they were ready. So I think it's important to remember them."

Sadly, fans will never know what Bray Wyatt and Jay Briscoe could still have achieved in the industry. Both men left behind loving families and young children, but solidified a legacy in pro wrestling that touched many of their peers and fans alike.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here