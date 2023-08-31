31-year-old female AEW star "meant so much" to Bray Wyatt, says Bayley

As per WWE Superstar Bayley, a female AEW star meant "so much" to Bray Wyatt. The star in question is Saraya.

WWE has uploaded a clip on its YouTube channel in which several superstars have shared their memories of Wyatt. The Role Model also shared a bunch of memories involving the former Universal Champion.

Bayley revealed that Saraya (fka Paige) introduced her to Bray Wyatt. She added that the 31-year-old star meant a lot to Wyatt.

Check out her comments below:

"Well, since we don't know where this is going to, we don't know whether this is gonna be posted on social media, played on TV, or go to the family, I'll keep it very simple and short coz I'm not good at these. But Bray, Windham, was one of the first people I met at FCW. Saraya, Paige, actually introduced me to him. And I feel like that opened a secret door to the best person and it was like he let me in, no pun intended. He let me in just based off that introduction because she meant so much to him." [0:00-0:41]

Bray Wyatt and Saraya both did incredibly well on the main roster

Wyatt instantly became a hated heel on the main roster when The Wyatt Family debuted and attacked WWE legend Kane on the road to SummerSlam 2013. He didn't look back after the debut and became one of the most intriguing characters on WWE TV.

As for Saraya, she defeated AJ Lee to win the Divas title in her main roster debut after WrestleMania XXX in 2014. She's had a storybook career since then, which included her retirement in 2018.

She came back from retirement when she made her way to AEW last year. She won the AEW Women's Championship in front of 81,000 fans at AEW All In, London, mere days ago.

Share your thoughts on Bayley's heartfelt story about Saraya introducing her to Bray Wyatt!

