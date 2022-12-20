Bryan Danielson to face returning former WWE Cruiserweight Classic participant at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II - Reports

Bryan Danielson's long history abroad had many fans clamoring for him to face the best of NJPW at Forbidden Door 2022. While he failed to participate in the show, Dave Meltzer recently reported that he could face Zack Sabre Jr. during next year's pay-per-view.

The American Dragon and Sabre Jr. have been trading wins for the prestigious "Bryan Danielson Award – Best Technical Wrestler" since 2005. The two men last faced each other at wXw 16 Carat Gold 2009 - Day 2, back on March 7, 2009.

During the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that the fan outcry for the contest is a potential reason why it could happen at next year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

"The only thing that I know - based on the results of [this] year's show - that they will certainly do one [next] year and obviously Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. will probably happen [next] year. Because that's the match that everybody wanted last year, and because of Danielson's injury we didn't get it," Meltzer said.

While Bryan Danielson is universally praised for his wrestling prowess, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently pointed out that The American Dragon's size is his only true weakness.

Bryan Danielson's recent concussion heavily affected his ability to read

The American Dragon is violent and aggressive inside the squared circle. But outside of wrestling, the veteran is a bibliophile, an avid gardener, and a devoted family man.

In an appearance on The Bellas Podcast, Bryan Danielson revealed that the concussion he suffered during the Anarchy in the Arena Match prevented him from enjoying one of his hobbies.

"When I had my concussion in May, I couldn’t read long things and so I could only really read poetry because I couldn’t read fast. I had to go through slow. So I was reading a lot of poetry for pretty much six weeks as opposed to — and I haven’t read poetry in a long time." (H/T: POSTWrestling)

Luckily, The American Dragon seems to be back at full strength and is already making his intentions of pursuing the AEW World Championship. Could Danielson dethrone MJF on his way to facing Sabre Jr. next year? Only time will tell.

