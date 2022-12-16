WWE legend says Bryan Danielson has only one surprising weakness as a wrestler (Exclusive)

Bryan Danielson, fka Daniel Bryan, has had a good run in All Elite Wrestling. It has been close to a year and a half since he departed WWE, and legend Kurt Angle revealed the star's only weakness as a wrestler.

The American Dragon is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers of this generation. He is a six-time world champion - having won one world title with ROH and five with WWE. Perhaps his most impressive run came after his return from retirement in 2018 when he turned heel to have an incredible-yet-short run as the 'planet's champion.'

During a Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive interview, senior editor Bill Apter asked Kurt Angle how he would combat Bryan Danielson and how the match would play out.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he thinks size is Danielson's only weakness. For those unaware, the latter is 5 ft 10 inches tall and has a billed weight of 210 lb (95 kg).

"Daniel's weakness, his only weakness, is his size. But everything else, he's got it. The kid's has the whole ball of wax. The problem with Daniel [Bryan] though, is he tends to beat himself up. A lot of the things he does, offensive moves, he bumps into the corner, he bumps on his back," Kurt Angle said.

He continued:

"So he does beat up his body quite a bit in the wrestling matches he has. I'd imagine that's why he had neck injuries. But I think Daniel Bryan, the way I would wrestle him is I would wait for him to make a mistake and capitalize on it." (3:27-4:09)

WWE rejected Kurt Angle's request to face Bryan Danielson

Kurt Angle had a run from 2017 to 2019 in WWE, spanning almost exactly two years. It began after WrestleMania 33 and ended at WrestleMania 35.

On The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that his request to face Bryan Danielson was rejected as the latter was on a different brand:

"I think I had him [Bryan Danielson] in the Rumble or the Battle Royale in Saudi Arabia, but he was the number one guy that I wanted. He was my dream match of current wrestlers that were wrestling today. I asked for him, but I, unfortunately, didn't get him. I believe he was on the other show at that time, and so they didn't have any plans of trading him over or letting him wrestler one match with me."

Kurt Angle fought his final match at WrestleMania 35. He lost to Baron Corbin and bid the WWE Universe goodbye.

Would you have liked to see a dream match between the two legends? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

