Bryan Danielson reportedly interested in working outside AEW

Bryan Danielson has found success alongside The Blackpool Combat Club, his new faction. In a recent social media post, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR) said the star is rumoured to be interested in appearing at DEFY Wrestling.

Months ago, Meltzer himself alluded to AEW being fine with Danielson working outside of the promotion. In January, the wrestling critic predicted the current rumour. He said Tony Khan would likely want Bryan Danielson to wrestle his first match for the promotion during an AEW show.

WrestlePurists recently took to Twitter, citing the most recent WOR episode:

"(Bryan) Danielson is very much interested in working Defy. Maybe not regularly, but at least a show" - Dave Meltzer (via WOR)



AEW or Bryan Danielson didn't refute Meltzer's previous claim. Additionally, The American Dragon once said he's willing to work outside AEW. Because of this, the rumour does carry some weight.

The Blackpool Combat Club is currently building up victories as they establish themselves. The new faction will take on The Butcher, The Blade, and Angelico this week on Dynamite.

Chad Gable believes Bryan Danielson's success in WWE led to the promotion hiring shorter statured wrestlers

During an appearance on the WWE Network show Table For 3, Chad Gable attributed his success to Bryan Danielson:

“Amateur wrestling just opened the doors and brought me to where I was. There was scouts at the Olympics from WWE. They happened to be looking for amateur athletes, and Daniel Bryan at the time had opened a lot of doors for smaller guys and people my size, and so the stars just aligned. After the Olympics, I made the journey here.” (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Gable clocks in at 1,73 m, while The American Dragon is 1,78 m. Inside the ring, the two are Davids to many Goliaths.

