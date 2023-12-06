Clarification on another CM Punk backstage incident during his run in AEW - Reports

Recently, a discourse surfaced online regarding CM Punk's actions while still with AEW and how Tony Khan handled them. Dave Meltzer included himself in the conversation and debunked some information regarding Punk's time in AEW.

The Straight Edge Superstar spent two years with the promotion until he was released after a backstage scuffle incident at All In. He recently returned to wrestling, revealing that he had signed with WWE and was competing under them for the first time in almost a decade.

On Twitter, several users discussed CM Punk and AEW with Dave Meltzer. They claimed that Tony Khan did not handle Punk well, leading him to do several things of his own accord.

One of those mentioned was a "physical confrontation" with William Regal. Meltzer debunked this, saying there was never an assault, and they were fine.

"He never assaulted Regal and Regal and he are fine."

Expand Tweet

Previously, CM Punk and William Regal reportedly had a confrontation, where the former accused the latter of being a "stooge" for Triple H. Meltzer clarified that this indeed occurred, but both were on good terms now.

CM Punk is still a free agent in WWE

At Survivor Series: WarGames, two major stars returned. These were Randy Orton and CM Punk.

Orton missed over a year as he was recuperating from an injury, while Punk returned after almost a decade. Since neither had competed for the promotion in a while, they were not included in the draft and thus were not signed to any brand.

The Apex Predator signed with SmackDown last week, but the Straight Edge Superstar has yet to decide. After appearing on RAW last Monday, he will appear on the next episode of SmackDown this Friday.

"Should @CMPunk join #Raw or #SmackDown ? The Straight Edge Superstar returns to the blue brand this Friday night! SmackDown Tribute to the Troops comes to Providence."

Expand Tweet

Orton signing with SmackDown just opened up the possibilities for a feud with The Bloodline, noting their history. In the case of Punk, who has not been here for almost a decade, it will be interesting to see where he signs, as this would dictate who he could potentially feud with.

Which show would you want to see CM Punk end up in? Let us know in the comments section below.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.