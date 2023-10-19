CM Punk has already received an offer from major promotion after AEW departure – Reports

CM Punk hasn't stepped into a wrestling ring since AEW All In 2023 and has since remained largely quiet about the sport. However, according to a recent report, his next destination might be revealed soon.

Since his AEW release, fans have been making wild predictions on where Punk will head next. WWE fans seem to be hoping for him to return to the promotion, but could he have his eyes set somewhere else?

Sean Sapp Ross recently responded to a fan who asked him how realistic it would be to see the Second City Saint debut in IMPACT Wrestling.

"I know a lot of people scoff at it, but yeah, IMPACT would welcome CM Punk. Beyond obvious reasons, people said he was really great backstage when he visited," Sean Ross Sapp posted.

In response to this, Ibou of Wrestle Purist revealed that the promotion had reached out to CM Punk.

"They reached out to him – threw the offer out there," Ibou posted.

Currently, it's unclear whether or not he accepted the offer. While many fans are anticipating Punk showing up at Survivor Series this year, IMPACT's Bound For Glory event will notably take place in Chicago this weekend.

Vince Russo believes that WWE will never bring back CM Punk

The former AEW World Champion's tenure with the promotion started off well but ended up mired with controversy. While some stars have refused to say anything about him or expressed that he was difficult, Fuego Del Sol recently praised the impact he had backstage.

Also, during an episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo explained why he believes that WWE will always pass on bringing Punk back.

"When you go back and look at the ratings, CM Punk came after the Attitude Era. Bro, ratings were going down when Punk was there. I have said this all along, CM Punk was not over to the casual audience. He was over to the same people Daniel Bryan was over to. He was not over to the casual fans ever." (04:19 onwards)

Additionally, Russo noted that the only profit the Second City Saint will end up bringing to WWE will likely be through merchandise. While many might disagree with Vince Russo, the Stamford-based promotion is currently the biggest it has been in a long time.

