Two former WWE personnel reportedly set to miss AEW Dynamite following CM Punk and The Elite's alleged melee; details on possible suspension

CM Punk's alleged backstage altercation with The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) seemingly had more ramifications than initially thought. While there is still not much confirmed about the situation, two backstage personnel have already been reprimanded, per a recent report.

Following CM Punk's heated statement during the All Out media scrum, The Elite allegedly stormed into his locker room. This eventually led to Nick Jackson being knocked out by a chair, Kenny Omega being bitten by Ace Steel, and Matt Jackson narrowly missing the world champion's punches.

During the most recent Wrestling Observer report, Dave Meltzer noted that AEW producers Ace Steel and Pat Buck would not be in attendance during the upcoming Dynamite.

“There are suspensions stemming from the Sunday fight that was a result of Punk’s post-All Out press conference comments," Meltzer said. "Steel and Pat Buck will not be at Wednesday’s Dynamite, but it’s unconfirmed if they are officially suspended.”

Meltzer further highlighted that further changes would likely be made to AEW Dynamite amidst reported backstage tensions.

"Changes have been made to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Dave Meltzer is reporting that two of those changes include former AEW World Champions Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley both appearing on Wednesday’s Buffalo, New York, debut. Neither were originally scheduled to appear and it’s unknown if they will be wrestling or simply doing promos." (H/T WrestlePurists)

According to an earlier report, multiple AEW personnel were suspended after the heated interaction. It will be interesting to see what's next for Steel and Buck.

Jim Cornette believes CM Punk was correct for calling out Hangman Page during the media scrum

Fans have seemingly been divided over CM Punk's fiery rant against his fellow AEW stars. Some have argued that the star's conduct was unjustified, while others have stood in solidarity with The Second City Saint.

Jim Cornette seems to believe that Punk was spot on with his statement, as he revealed during his recent Jim Cornette Drive Thru episode.

"Well, I believe the motivating factor in all of this was when ol’ [Hangman Page] did the exact same thing – only not as good – and in [a] more passive-aggressive way, which is [how] the [Young Bucks] and all of their little buckaroos do things," Cornette pointed out. (02:55 onward)

Amidst varied fan opinions on CM Punk's rant, the AEW World Champion could still face some form of consequence for his role in the brawl. Fans will have to wait and see if he shows up on this week's Dynamite.

