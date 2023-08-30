CM Punk reportedly fined a "five figure" sum for taking shots at major AEW star

CM Punk has reportedly been slapped with a substantial "five figure" fine for his comments directed towards AEW star Hangman Page.

The incident unfolded a few weeks ago on AEW Collision. When the show went off-air, CM Punk engaged with the live crowd. The Voice of the Voiceless took shots at Hangman Page by calling him a "peg warmer," claiming that the Hangman’s merch was left hanging in stores while he’s the one who sells merch and tickets for the company.

Page was reportedly in Greensboro for the show to record an interview but was then told to keep away from the arena where Collision took place. CM Punk seems to have faced consequences for his comments about the former world champion.

According to a report from PW Insider, CM Punk might have been fined for his remarks on Hangman Page, with the report stating that the fine could have been as high as five figures.

It remains to be seen whether this incident will spark a new drama in the ongoing saga of CM Punk.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T defends CM Punk's promo on AEW star Adam Page

Since CM Punk delivered the berating promo against Adam Page after the AEW Collision, it has caused a lot of reactions from wrestling veterans and fans. However, it seems that he has found support in Booker T.

During an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T defended Punk's promo on Hangman.

"Anything goes in a promo. For me, like family, I'm not gonna bring family into play or anything like that. That's just me. But as far as the stuff CM Punk is doing with Hangman Page, it's a rub for Hangman Page because he's not as big of a star as CM Punk. CM Punk saying something about Hangman Page might spark an interest and people want to see something. I look at it in several different ways, I really do," he said.

Reports have also emerged that Punk contacted Page after the incident to offer an apology.

