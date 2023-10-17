CM Punk's potential WWE return reportedly not "dead in the water" yet - Reports

According to recent reports, CM Punk's potential return to WWE might not be "dead in the water" just yet.

With Vince McMahon no longer in charge of creative decisions and Endeavour's CEO, Ari Emanuel, known to be a big CM Punk fan, the possibility of his return looks increasingly likely.

According to Xero News, while WWE had initially hoped for Randy Orton's return at Survivor Series in November, the possibility of CM Punk's return is also on the table. The timing remains uncertain, with possibilities ranging from Survivor Series to the Royal Rumble match in January or even the build-up to WrestleMania.

Additionally, reports also speculate that WWE could delay his return as Triple H wants elements of surprise back in the promotion. Despite previous uncertainties, internal sources claim that the potential return is not considered 'dead in the water,' indicating ongoing interest from both sides.

Expand Tweet

Even WWE's broadcasting partner, the USA Network, recently teased Punk's return in an Instagram post of Shinsuke Nakamura delivering the GTS to Ricochet last week on RAW.

As the possibility of Punk's return becomes more likely, WWE seems to be teasing his comeback. In the latest edition of RAW, Nakamura tried once again to deliver a GTS on Ricochet.

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff also wants CM Punk to return at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Eric Bischoff has a better idea for CM Punk's return and states that Punk doesn't need to make his comeback at Survivor Series in his hometown of Chicago.

On an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff explained why it was better to have Punk return at Royal Rumble next year.

“Absolutely. No question about it. They don’t need Chicago pop. Chicago is going to pop anyway, whether he shows up or not. No added value. None. Zero.”

It's going to be a very interesting few months ahead for WWE as fans are buzzing about whether Punk will return to the promotion or not.

Do you want to see Punk make a surprise return at the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.