Former WWE Champion could return after Vince McMahon's removal from creative control - Reports

The speculation surrounding a former WWE Champion's potential return to promotion is reaching a fever pitch, with recent reports suggesting that the company is aiming to keep this comeback under wraps. The star in question is none other than CM Punk.

Recently, USA Network added fuel to the fire by teasing Punk's return to the promotion when they commented on an official Instagram post, intensifying the buzz among fans. However, there were also reports suggesting that his return had been declined.

According to Xero News, several factors seem to be aligning for CM Punk's return, with Vince McMahon seemingly taking a step back from creative decisions and Punk reportedly settling his differences with Triple H.

Furthermore, Endeavour CEO Ari Emanuel was said to be a CM Punk fan during his tenure with CFFC. Additionally, reports indicate that WWE is eager to make Punk's return 'top secret,' adding another layer to the speculation.

It looks like the stage could be set for a sensational return. As WWE fans await official confirmation, the mystery surrounding CM Punk's potential return continues to excite them.

Mark Henry wants to see CM Punk confront Seth Rollins in WWE

CM Punk has become one of the most divisive figures in the pro wrestling fraternity over the last few years. While many stars in WWE don't want him back, it looks like Hall of Famer Mark Henry wants to see him back in the promotion

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry stated his desire to see Punk coming face-to-face with Seth Rollins.

"I don't want to see nothing more than [CM Punk challenging Rollins]," Mark Henry said. "That would be a monumental deal for both parties involved. It would be monumental to hear CM Punk's music play, to come out against Seth Rollins."

Earlier this year, when Rollins was asked about Punk, he made his thoughts clear in an interview, where he referred to Punk as a 'cancer' and requested him to stay away from the promotion.

Do you want to see Punk back in the Stamford-based promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.