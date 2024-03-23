CM Punk's WWE return resulted in an AEW star's plans being scrapped, according to a recent report. The star in question is Jack Perry.

The Scapegoat was involved in a major backstage scuffle with the former AEW World Champion at All In 2023. The brawl led to Tony Khan firing The Voice of The Voiceless from the Jacksonville-based promotion, and suspending the All Elite Wrestling pillar.

It was reported recently that Perry had repeatedly apologized to the All Elite Wrestling CEO, who was allegedly upset at him for purportedly costing the company a massive name. However, the former FTW Champion has refuted those claims, as per latest updates from wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez.

According to the report, Jack Perry had not been in touch with Khan for two months following the controversial pay-per-view in London. The 26-year old star claimed that he did not text All Elite Wrestling's head honcho and had informed the latter's lawyers that he would not make first contact.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion finally met with Khan reportedly in an in-person meeting before Full Gear 2023 to discuss a potential return in December. However, those plans were set aside following CM Punk's monumental WWE return at Survivor Series 2023.

The latest update also disclosed that the former Jungle Boy had been unable to work Wrestle Kingdom due to logistical issues despite wanting to compete at the event. However, Perry reportedly worked with Tony Khan and Rocky Romero to work out his current NJPW stint.

Tony Khan is "tracking" AEW star Jack Perry's NJPW run

Jack Perry has been gone from All Elite Wrestling since All In 2023. Amidst recent reports indicating that Tony Khan was 'mad' at Perry for his role in the firing of CM Punk, the AEW Creative Head shared his thoughts on the latter's current work in NJPW.

Speaking to ComicBook Nation, the All Elite Wrestling President praised Jack Perry for his recent performance in Japan, and even alluded to his 'Scapegoat' gimmick.

"I think you've got to stay tuned. Absolutely! Jack's doing great things in New Japan. In the New Japan Cup, he's had a great run. He has established himself over there, and he feels he is the 'Scapegoat'. But he is doing great things, and he is wrestling for a great promotion. It's been great tracking Jack Perry's progress in New Japan, and I think he has done excellent work there." [From 26:24 onwards]

Jack Perry is scheduled to team up with Ren Narita to face Jon Moxley and Shota Umino at NJPW Sakura Genesis 2024.

