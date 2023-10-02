WWE Hall of Famer Edge debuted in All Elite Wrestling as Adam Copeland at the recent WrestleDream pay-per-view to the surprise of many, but did anyone backstage in the AEW locker room know that the Rated-R Superstar would be there?

Copeland arrived after the conclusion of the two-out-of-three falls match between Darby Allin and Christian Cage to help Allin and Sting fight off Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

There had been rumors regarding Edge's future in WWE in recent months, with people within the Stamford-based promotion believing that he would leave to join All Elite Wrestling, which eventually became true.

But did anyone in AEW know Adam Copeland would be All Elite? According to a recent report from Fightful Select, a member of the AEW roster stated that they weren't "officially clued in" regarding Edge's arrival but did say that it was a situation where it was 'the worst kept secret' in wrestling.

The report also said that people in both AEW and WWE had spoken about Copeland potentially switching companies as early as mid-August, which pre-dates his final match in WWE that took place against Sheamus on the August 18th edition of Smackdown in Toronto.

Over the course of the WrestleDream weekend, AEW and WWE performers started to speak more openly about Copeland becoming All Elite as it became more and more clear as the days went on.

Adam Copeland (Edge) will make his in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

On October 10th, AEW Dynamite will go head-to-head with WWE NXT as All Elite Wrestling will host its second annual 'Title Tuesday' event, a show designed to feature a number of high-profile title defenses.

However, there will be a match on the card that won't have any gold on the line, but it will have just as much of a 'title fight' feel as the rest of the card as Adam Copeland makes his AEW in-ring debut.

Tony Khan also confirmed at the WrestleDream post-show media scrum that the former Edge will take on Luchasaurus next week on October 10th in what will be the WWE Hall of Famer's first match in the company.

At the time of writing, the only other bout signed for the "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite is Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's Championship. However, expect more matches to be signed this week on Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision.

