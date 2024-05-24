Disappointing update on major AEW show's ticket sales - Reports

AEW All In is set to take place at the Wembley Stadium in London later this year. However, the recent reported ticket sales of the show have been very underwhelming.

The All In pay-per-view paved the way for the promotion we know as All Elite Wrestling today. The event is one of the most anticipated pay-per-views of the company and sold almost 75 thousand tickets at Wembley Stadium last year.

The marquee event is set to return to Wembley Stadium on August 25, 2024. However, the company might have to book a strong card for the event to improve the ticket sales or potentially sell out the show.

According to a recent report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Wembley show has only sold 39,737 tickets. Dave Meltzer predicted that the initial number of tickets sold might reach 50 or 60 thousand in the coming months.

“The update on All In is 39,737. Basically, they [AEW] haven’t moved tickets in months after the big start. I don’t expect any movement at all from this range until probably mid-July. When they got off to a big advance, I figured they would come near 60,000, but with no movement, I’d say 50,000 is more likely,'' the report stated.

The report added:

''Considering that when Tony Khan booked the first show, he expected 50,000 at much lower prices, 50,000 is still a success for going to the same stadium a year later. But I don’t know about going back to Wembley in 2025 unless something changes!'' [H/T: RingsideNews]

Tony Khan calls Christian Cage the MVP of AEW

Former WWE Superstar Christian Cage signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and has had a successful run with the promotion. He initially started as a babyface and went on to capture the TNA World Heavyweight Championship due to the partnership between AEW and IMPACT/TNA Wrestling.

However, the veteran shortly turned heel and became one of the most hated characters in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Cage is a two-time TNT Champion and is currently in line to challenge Swerve Strickland for the World Championship at Double or Nothing.

Speaking on the Double or Nothing media call, Tony Khan had nothing but praise for the former WWE star:

"Christian Cage, who has been, in my opinion, an MVP of AEW television over the past year. What Christian Cage has done for the company is unbelievable. I absolutely believed that was what we were gonna get when we signed him, and I think it’s been proven right. I think Christian Cage is one of the best signings we’ve ever made in AEW. All the hype around his signing was very justified because he’s one of the greatest wrestlers in the world, and he’s done the best work of his career in AEW,” Tony Khan said. [H/T: Yahoo]

It will be interesting to see if Christian Cage manages to put an end to Swerve Strickland's World Title reign at Double or Nothing.