Dolph Ziggler to make AEW Dynamite debut this week and attack 44-year-old star? Exploring the chances

Dolph Ziggler is one of the most agile and skillful wrestlers in the wrestling industry right now. He is currently the hottest free agent in the market, according to many fans.

Following his release, the 43-year-old star is rumored to sign with AEW and coould possibly confront an AEW star. The star in question is Samoa Joe.

After working with WWE for over 19 years, he was released from the company in September 2022. Ziggler's 90-day no-compete clause has already ended in late December.

Samoa Joe won the AEW World Championship after defeating MJF at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View. In the event's media scrum, the 44-year-old star dared any star to challenge him for a match.

To start Samoa Joe's reign with a bang, Tony Khan could sign The Natural and make him attack the recently crowned champion.

In the upcoming Dynamite episode, The Submission Specialist could cut a promo on how nobody was worthy enough to challenge him for the title. Then, the lights go out and fans go wild as they see the newest AEW signee Dolph Ziggler in the ring.

The duo could feud until the Revolution PPV and then main event the show, with Joe retaining his championship. Of course, the above is purely speculation until Dolph signs up with AEW and becomes 'All Elite.'

Dolph Ziggler announced his first match following WWE release

Recently, the former United States Champion announced his first post-WWE match. The Showoff will face Puerto Rican legend Ray Gonzalez at the World Wrestling Council's Euphoria show on January 20, 2024.

Dolph took to Twitter and posted a clip promoting the same match.

"You are looking at the most wanted man in professional wrestling today. The hottest free agent and I am laying it down. I'm laying down a challenge in Puerto Rico for "Mr. Ray-tings" Ray Gonzalez. Do you think you can step in the ring and go toe to toe with the best da*n thing going today? I am pro wrestling baby. On January 20, WWC Euphoria, the most wanted man, Nic Nemeth is coming for you," Ziggler said.

Fans are wondering which promotion will the 43-year-old star will join in the future.

Do you think Dolph Ziggler will debut on this week's Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.