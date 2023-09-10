Five-time WWE world champion will legitimately retire soon; he is only 42 years old - Reports

A multi-time WWE world champion currently signed to AEW could step away from in-ring competition soon, according to a recent report. The star in question is none other than Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon said on the latest episode of Collision that he will be hanging up his boots once his six-year-old daughter turns seven. Danielson, 42, started his pro wrestling career over two decades ago and is considered by many as one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time.

A new report by Sports Illustrated addressed Danieslon's comments, suggesting he could indeed retire from full-time competition next year. However, it was also noted that the veteran could continue to 'remain a special attraction for AEW.'

"But the announcement is open to some interpretation. Multiple people close to the situation confirmed with Sports Illustrated that Danielson will be stepping away from wrestling full-time in the next year yet may remain a special attraction for AEW."

Expand Tweet

Amid widespread speculation about his pro wrestling future, Bryan Danielson challenged Zack Sabre Jr. to a match at the inaugural WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1, 2023.

Jim Cornette accuses Jon Moxley of holding back former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson

Jim Cornette recently praised former WWE star Bryan Danielson for his incredible strap match against Ricky Starks at All Out 2023. Meanwhile, he also criticized Danielson's teammate and AEW International Champion Jon Moxley.

On a recent edition of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the WWE veteran highlighted how Danielson always stepped up whenever AEW needed him.

"A strap match may be easier with a bad arm than a regular style Danielson match, but he can do all of these. He's been hidden for so long in that goofy group with that stupid bald f*cking garbage wrestler Moxley and that f*cking ridiculous whole gimmick where you saw less of Danielson than you did of everybody else, and he's the one that you wanted to see."

Cornette added that Danieslon's association with Jon Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club had held him back in AEW:

"He's had a couple of runs. At one point, he was the best heel in the company, and at one point, he was the best babyface. If he's got something to do, he can do it. Danielson has no, "I'm gonna put my foot down and not associate or be associated with the stupid booking or this crummy group," and he excels at periods of time and then gets shoved in something that he won't say no to." [0:49 - 1:48]

Do you agree with WWE veteran Jim Cornette's opinion of Danielson and the BCC? Let us know in the comments section below.