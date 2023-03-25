Former WWE Champion expected to be cleared for AEW return "very soon" - Reports

Latest reports on former WWE and AEW Champion CM Punk potentially being cleared for in-ring action have now come to the fore.

The last time the Second City Saint wrestled was at the AEW All Out pay-per-view when he defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time champion. It was reported that during the match Punk suffered a tricep injury.

According to the latest report from Fightful Select, Punk initially expected to fully recover as early as the end of January. However, he is now expected to be cleared "if not now, very soon." He was allegedly suspended from the promotion following the 'Brawl Out' incident.

There were also rumors that CM Punk was 100% cleared previously as he was spotted on the set of the second season of Heels. But apparently, the shooting wrapped up in July 2022.

Heels @HeelsSTARZ Let's be honest, this photo speaks for itself. Meet Ricky and Vicky Rabies! #HeelsSTARZ Let's be honest, this photo speaks for itself. Meet Ricky and Vicky Rabies! #HeelsSTARZ https://t.co/MF1gSbn9uf

Former WWE Champion CM Punk took shots at several AEW stars at the post-show media scrum

Following the AEW All Out pay-per-view, the former WWE Champion lashed out at multiple wrestlers during the post-show media scrum. He also took shots at Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Punk claimed that the EVPs should have analyzed the situation better before getting involved in the matter.

“There’s people who call themselves EVPs that should have f*****g known better. This s**t was none of their business. I understand sticking up for your f*****g friends. I f*****g get it. I stuck up for that guy [Cabana] more than anybody. I paid his bills until I didn’t and it was my decision not to," CM Punk said.

The Best in the World also claimed that Hangman Adam Page went into business for himself and attempted to jeopardize Punk. He also stated that the situation has blown to an extent that they are "beyond apologies."

"When somebody [Page] who hasn’t done a damn thing in this business jeopardizes the first million-dollar house that this company has ever drawn off of my back and goes on national television and does that, it’s a disgrace to this industry. It’s a disgrace to this company. Now, we’re far beyond apologies. I gave him a f*****g chance. It did not get handled and you saw what I had to do, which is very regrettable, lowering myself to his f*****g level, but that’s where we’re at right now.” [H/T The Ringer]

A recent report suggested that the former WWE Superstar had conversations with Kenny Omega after their brawl and that there was no ill will between the two former AEW Champions.

Do you think the former WWE Champion would return to AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes