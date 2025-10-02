Former WWE champion has signed a full-time contract with AEW - Reports

A former WWE United States Champion has signed with AEW full-time, according to the latest report. The star made his shocking All Elite return after his recent departure from the Stamford-based promotion.The former WWE US Champion, Andrade El Idolo made his blockbuster return to AEW this week on Dynamite. He attacked Kenny Omega from behind and was revealed as the latest member of the Don Callis Family. Andrade announced his departure from the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year after just over a year in his second run there.El Idolo also became the first wrestler to jump ship from the WWE to AEW two times in his career, as he had a run with Tony Khan's promotion from 2021 to 2023 as well. Many fans have been asking whether Andrade is All Elite full-time or it's just a one-off appearance. Nonetheless, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com came up with a revelation.Sapp reported on X that Andrade El Idolo has signed a full-time contract with All Elite Wrestling. The report also said that the signing has been in the works for a couple of weeks.Veteran believes that the former WWE star purposely got himself firedThe former WWE star Andrade El Idolo got himself fired purposely, according to the wrestling veteran, Dutch Mantell. It was reported that Andrade ghosted the Stamford-based promotion for weeks. Speaking on his Story Time podcast, Dutch Mantell claimed that Andrade ghosted the company to get himself fired:&quot;I think he wanted to get fired. He had to. Listen, if you have a job and you want to keep the job, if your place of employment calls you, won't you try to call them back the same day at least? He went weeks and weeks without calling them back. So, he was telling them, 'Hey, I don't want to be there.' I have no idea why he didn't want to be there.&quot;Meanwhile, Andrade El Idolo has returned to All Elite Wrestling and joined the Don Callis Family. Fans will have to wait and see what the creative plans are for El Idolo upon his return.