Former WWE general manager returning to TV "imminently" - Reports

If the latest reports are any indication, former WWE SmackDown general manager Saraya will be returning to AEW soon.

The Anti-Diva has been away from television programming for the last few weeks. She last wrestled on the May 31, 2023, episode of Dynamite when she joined forces with Chris Jericho in a losing effort against Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker.

The British star hasn't accompanied Ruby Soho and Toni Storm of the Outcasts during their matches, leaving fans anxious about her sudden absence.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that Saraya hadn't been around lately for "undisclosed reasons." Her status for the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II has been up in the air ever since.

However, Fightful Select has learned that the two-time WWE Divas Champion is "expected" to be back with the company imminently.

With Forbidden Door II less than a week away, there's no word on whether The Glampire would wrestle on the marquee show. However, fans can expect the former WWE Superstar to be part of the crossover event in some capacity.

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm is currently without an opponent for the forthcoming pay-per-view. Storm and Soho recently teamed up on the premiere of Collision to face Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue in a losing effort. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for these women.

