Former WWE star replaces Chris Jericho - Reports

Chris Jericho recently announced that he will be stepping away from his commentary duties for AEW Rampage. Recent reports have revealed that a former WWE Superstar is set to replace the reigning FTW Champion.

The star is none other than Matt Menard, who has already filled in for Y2J in the past few weeks on Rampage. Daddy Magic, along with Angelo Parker, signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2021. However, the duo has been involved in separate angles ever since they left the Jericho Appreciation Society.

A recent report by TVA Sports' Pat Laprade has confirmed that Matt Menard will replace Chris Jericho at the commentary desk on Friday Night Rampage. The 40-year-old will call the action alongside Tony Schiavone and Excalibur.

Trending

"Following this @WONF4W report, I can confirm that 'Daddy Magic' Matt Menard is officially replacing Chris Jericho on Rampage’s commentary team from now on. Menard has been with AEW since August 2021," he wrote. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

The report was also confirmed by Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, who posted the following on his X/Twitter account:

Expand Tweet

Chris Jericho was shocked to see Gangrel backstage at AEW Double or Nothing

Former WWE Superstar Gangrel made a shocking appearance during the TNT Championship Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match between Adam Copeland and Malakai Black at Double or Nothing. The 55-year-old took out the House of Black and helped the former Edge defeat Black.

During a recent appearance on the Busted Open podcast, Gangrel revealed that Chris Jericho was shocked to see him backstage at Double or Nothing.

“They [AEW] kept it hush-hush. I didn’t tell anybody. They had me come in at the last minute. I stayed in his locker room the whole time. When I went to the ring, [Chris] Jericho was like, ‘What are you doing here?’ They were able to keep it quiet as best they could, and I was surprised by that. It’s really hard to do in wrestling nowadays. I didn’t get wheelchaired in and covered up or anything like that,” Gangrel revealed. [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]

Adam Copeland is currently out of action due to a broken tibia. It will be interesting to see if Gangrel makes more appearances on AEW TV in the coming weeks.