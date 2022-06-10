Possible reason why Chris Jericho wasn't included in Casino Battle Royale on AEW Dynamite this week

AEW Galaxy fretted over Chris Jericho's absence from the latest episode of Dynamite this week. However, we now have concrete information on The Wizard's whereabouts, and it's not injury-related.

Le Champion and his Jericho Appreciation Society have been entangled in a faction rivalry with The Blackpool Combat Club w/Eddie Kingston and Santana & Ortiz.

At Double or Nothing 2022, the two teams quarreled under a bloodfest "Anarchy in the Arena" stipulation, which saw the JAS emerge victorious.

The rivalry between the two teams appears far from over. We witnessed Hager and Kingston exchange blows during the Casino Battle Royale qualifier for the Interim World Championship this week.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that Chris Jericho took some time off to go on a family vacation.

The wrestling journalist also noted that the 51-year-old had planned to take this week off almost three months in advance. The report implies that The Demo God was never supposed to partake in the battle royale.

In an amusing bit on Twitter, Chris Jericho entertained the idea of giving a speech at Hogwarts and cited it as the main reason he missed the flagship show this week.

Chris Jericho will return to action on AEW Dynamite next week

During the Double or Nothing fallout episode, Ortiz snipped off Jericho's hair with scissors to set up a highly-anticipated matchup.

The friends-turned-bitter rivals will face each other in a hair vs. hair match in the upcoming Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite.

Jericho and Ortiz have fought multiple battles together throughout their time in The Inner Circle, but this will be the first time the two will clash against each other in a singles match.

The saga between the two men will then shift to the Blood and Guts episode, where JAS and BCC w/Eddie Kingston will collide in a namesake stipulation.

With The Mad king riding high on seeking his vengeance against The Wizard, it will be interesting to see if their long-running rivalry will finally culminate inside a barbaric steel structure.

