How many people knew that Ric Flair would debut in AEW? A new report has the answer

Ric Flair is now an official part of the AEW roster after making his debut on the October 25th edition of Dynamite, but how many people knew he was going to be there?

The Nature Boy was unveiled as Tony Khan's gift to Sting following The Icon's announcement that he would be retiring at the Revolution pay-per-view in March. Ric said that he wanted to join Sting for the ride, and it was later confirmed that the 74-year-old legend had signed a multi-year deal with the company.

But when it comes to his original appearance, Dave Meltzer noted in this week's edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that nearly everyone was in the dark about Flair's debut. However, despite playing up the surprise, Sting knew that Ric was going to be there.

"I believe that the Flair deal was kept secret from almost everyone backstage. Sting did know even though he did a great job acting like he didn’t. Almost nobody else knew." said Dave Meltzer.

Expand Tweet

Flair's multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling also comes with an agreement to make his energy drink 'Wooooo! Energy,' the official energy drink of AEW. The beverage will be on the commentary desk, in the wrestler's locker rooms, and at the concession stands in select arenas.

Ric Flair might be retired, but he still wants to wrestle MJF!

Despite wrestling at an event called 'Ric Flair's Last Match,' on July 31st, 2022, The Nature Boy still has a burning desire to get in the ring one more time, and he has one person in mind; MJF.

During a recent interview with Variety, Flair stated that he is dying to get in the ring with the AEW World Champion and believes that it would draw a good rating on television as well.

Expand Tweet

Flair has stated that he would be willing to wrestle again, but 'they' won't let it happen. Ric didn't specifically say who 'they' were but did say that he isn't in any pain and if someone in AEW wants to put him through a table, he'd be up for it.

Are you happy to see Ric Flair in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wresting when using quotes from this article.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think