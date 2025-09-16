  • home icon
  Huge revelation after AEW announces 6ft 1in star is returning at All Out 2025 [Reports]

Huge revelation after AEW announces 6ft 1in star is returning at All Out 2025 [Reports]

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 16, 2025 10:59 GMT
AEW All Out
AEW star will be returning at All Out 2025 (image source-AEW on X)

AEW recently announced the return of a top star for a match at All Out 2025, and there is a massive update regarding the same. The star will be returning to action after more than a year.

The 6ft 1in star, Eddie Kingston, has been out of in-ring action since May 2024 due to injury. He last wrestled Gabe Kidd at the NJPW Strong Resurgence 2024 event, where he lost his Strong Openweight Championship and also sustained an injury. After an absence of over a year, Kingston was recently challenged to a match by Big Bill.

The match has been made official for All Out 2025 this Saturday. While many fans are wondering why Eddie Kingston's return was not kept a surprise, Fightful.com has provided an update regarding the same. The report said that The Mad King's return was announced in advance to promote and generate buzz for the All Out 2025 pay-per-view.

Eddie Kingston was called out for a match amid his absence on AEW Collision

On the September 6, episode of Collision, Big Bill cut a promo calling Eddie Kingston out. In the promo, Big Bill revealed how he and Eddie both were from New York City before calling him out:

"I come from a place where real tough guys are made, New York City. And there's another guy here in AEW from New York City who claims to be a tough guy; he loves to run his mouth. But I haven't heard from him in a long time, I haven't seen him in a long time. Hell, I don't even know where he's at. So, I am officially calling you out, Eddie Kingston," Big Bill said.

Eddie Kingston took notice and later responded to Big Bill by accepting his challenge before their match was made official. It will be interesting to see what goes down at All Out this Saturday.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
