Huge update on former WWE performer’s AEW status - Reports

A report has just come in regarding the possibility of a top star appearing in AEW. The individual has found himself competing for several major promotions such as WWE, and his current status has been up in the air for some time.

Hammerstone was a major name in the industry. After his lengthy tenure in MLW, he became a free agent. He later signed with TNA in 2024 and competed there for about a year. During this time, he made his way to WWE NXT, where he faced Oba Femi and Tony D'Angelo in two matches. Now, he is once again a free agent after his TNA contract expired on March 7, 2025.

On AEW, there have been hints that MJF wants to join a faction as he wishes to pursue the world title once again. This has led to discussions of him possibly reuniting with Hammerstone and their third member, Richard Holliday, to re-form one of MLW's top factions, The Dynasty.

Sean Ross Sapp revealed during Fightful Select's recent Q&A session that he asked about the possibility of this occurring. However, it appears there is little to no chance of it happening, as neither of Friedman's stablemates have been factored into any plans by the promotion.

Hammerstone has hinted at reuniting with MJF in AEW

Last week on Dynamite, MJF appeared in a backstage promo as he addressed his pursuits of once more becoming the AEW World Champion by dethroning Jon Moxley.

He then focused on the business card MVP had given him and the offer of a partnership between them. The veteran wanted to bring back his edge and push him to the top. Friedman, who has been a lone wolf in the promotion, admitted that he felt the need for a crew to take down Moxley and the Death Riders. He then announced that he would make his decision next week on Dynamite.

Hammerstone took to X/Twitter to comment on the segment, expressing interest in a possible reunion with his former stablemate. This was not the first time he made hints like this, as he has often been vocal about being open to reuniting with the former AEW World Champion.

"Hmm," Alex's reaction to Maxwell's backstage promo.

This seems very similar to the Swerve Strickland situation from a few months ago, as he was also offered a partnership with The Hurt Syndicate. He eventually turned this down and suffered the wrath of Bobby Lashley. It remains to be seen whether MJF will go down the same path or surprisingly partner with them.

