Huge update on MJF after shocking appearance outside AEW - Reports

Former AEW World Champion MJF made a shocking return to a popular promotion last week, and there are more updates on the same. The Devil attacked a former WWE star on the show as well.

Last week, Maxwell Jacob Friedman returned to the popular promotion MLW after five years. MJF launched a sneak attack on the former WWE star Mistico (fka Sin Cara). At AEW Grand Slam Mexico, the match between Mistico and Maxwell ended in a DQ. The Salt of the Earth also proceeded to unmask the CMLL legend.

After MJF attacked Mistico on MLW last week, the animosity between the two continues. Meanwhile, there is an update on Max's recent appearance. According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Max's return to Major League Wrestling last Thursday wouldn't be his only appearance in the company, as he could show up there in the future as well.

MJF wants a rematch after AEW Grand Slam Mexico

MJF hit a low blow on Mistico during their match at AEW Grand Slam Mexico, and it ended in a DQ. After attacking the CMLL star on MLW last week, Max also cut a promo saying he is not done with the luchador and they will wrestle again.

"Listen to me real quick. I ain't through with you boy, not by a long shot. We're going to wrestle again and when we do, I'm going to beat you with an inch of your life. And that's after I'm done making a mockery of your country, your countrymen, your company of CMLL. Listen--because my name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman and I'm better than you [and you know it]," MJF said.

Meanwhile, MJF is slated for a four-way match on Dynamite this Wednesday against Brody King, AR Fox, and Anthony Bowens. The winner will earn a number two spot in the Casino Gauntlet set to happen at All In 2025. What transpires in the four-way encounter remains to be seen.

